Joy The Baker Issues The Incredible Egg Challenge And Shares First Time Baking Tips - Exclusive Interview

What are some of your top baking tips for people that are just getting started?

They're pretty simple. They might seem very obvious to people, but they're my tips because people don't do them. My first tip is, I tell new bakers to read the recipe. I know it sounds crazy, but read the recipe before you start baking, because there might be a little step ahead that you haven't anticipated that you're not familiar with. Reading a recipe is always super helpful. I tell people that baking is all about time and temperature. Temperature is really important to baking. You want your ingredients, as the recipe often calls for, to be at certain temperatures, because you're looking for certain reactions. You want your butter to be at room temperature so that it can cream with sugar. You want your eggs to be at room temperature so that they can fluff up well in the oven. Those little details are not for nothing, is what I tell new bakers.

What is the one kitchen tool that every baker must have?

Every baker must have a heat-proof spatula that you only use for baked goods. You're not stirring your stir fry or your sautéed onions with that spatula. It is your baking spatula and you put it in the drawer, and yes, that's important.

What's the one ingredient in the kitchen that you can't live without?

Oh gosh, not possible, there's so many. It has to be two, it has to be eggs and chocolate. We cannot do without those things.