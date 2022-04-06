Hormel Just Made Some Bold Predictions About The Future Of Pizza Topping Trends

If you've ever tried to order a pizza for a group, it's no easy feat. Everyone seems to possess strong feelings about what does and doesn't belong on a pizza pie. One wants pepperoni, while another prefers ham. Some want just a smidgeon of sauce; others want it slathered. A few feel the need to revisit the perennial pineapple pizza debate. And just when they're ready to bang some heads together, they find something they can agree on: No one wants anchovies.

Yes, it seems that people feel just as strongly about their favorite pizza topping as they do about what box they'll be ticking on an election ballot. Thankfully, there are some universally popular pizza toppings that most can agree upon. According to YouGov, America's top five ingredients are pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, extra cheese, and onions, while the most loathed are anchovies, eggplant, artichokes, broccoli, and pineapple. Hormel Foods contends, however, that pizza-loving taste buds across the nation may soon develop a hankering for some novel ways to dress their pizza pies — and some of the company's predicted trends may surprise you.