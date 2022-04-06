Aldi Just Added A Color-Changing Gin, But Only In One Country

Consumers around the world have grown to love Aldi. The German-based grocery store is known for selling produce, meat, and nonperishable products at much lower costs than its competitors.

Aldi is able to charge less for its products because overhead costs are so low. The store has several methods for lowering these costs, including using LED lighting to save on energy costs, plus offering private-label brands that cost less. Aldi also hires fewer employees than other grocery stores. It can get away with this because its products often have giant barcodes for faster scanning, and it avoids appealing product displays, which helps employees save time on restocking shelves. As a result, fewer people are needed to run the store.

Consumers prefer Aldi for its low-cost products, but every now and then, a specialty product catches shoppers' attention. Now, Aldi is bringing back its fan-favorite gin — but you'll have to live in Australia to get your hands on it.