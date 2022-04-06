Aldi Just Added A Color-Changing Gin, But Only In One Country
Consumers around the world have grown to love Aldi. The German-based grocery store is known for selling produce, meat, and nonperishable products at much lower costs than its competitors.
Aldi is able to charge less for its products because overhead costs are so low. The store has several methods for lowering these costs, including using LED lighting to save on energy costs, plus offering private-label brands that cost less. Aldi also hires fewer employees than other grocery stores. It can get away with this because its products often have giant barcodes for faster scanning, and it avoids appealing product displays, which helps employees save time on restocking shelves. As a result, fewer people are needed to run the store.
Consumers prefer Aldi for its low-cost products, but every now and then, a specialty product catches shoppers' attention. Now, Aldi is bringing back its fan-favorite gin — but you'll have to live in Australia to get your hands on it.
Aldi's color-changing gin is returning to Australia
If you've ever heard of Aldi's color-changing gin, you might wish you were living in Australia right now. LadBible broke the news that the European grocery chain is bringing back its unique gin "by popular demand."
Per LadBible, McQueen Forest Fruits Colour Changing Gin changes its hue after being combined with either lemon, lime, or tonic water. The liquor, which retails for $49.99 in Australia, transforms due to its ingredients. According to The Independent, the gin is made with the Asian butterfly flower, which offers blue petals that are sensitive to pH levels. When those levels are changed, like when adding something acidic like a lemon, the petals change from blue to pink. The extent of color change depends on what the gin is mixed with.
LadBible reports that the gin is made with all-natural ingredients, such as juniper, raspberries, and grapefruit. It will be available on April 13, and is part of Aldi's Special Buys deal.