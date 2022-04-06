Trader Joe's Has A Spring Version Of Its Fan-Favorite Jingle Jangle

According to Instagram fan account @traderjoesnew, Springle Jangle has returned to TJ's for the 2022 spring season at $3.99 per package. "I am soo happy and Excited they brought this fun treat back this year, this sweet and salty combo has all the goodies!!! I will be giving these as gifts for Easter this year," they raved, while fellow fan @traderjoesfoodreviews gave the snack a 9/10 rating. What's in the mix? Each bag contains milk and dark chocolate peanut butter cups, pink and yellow yogurt-covered pretzels, butter toffee peanuts, chocolate Joe-Joe's bark, and other colorful candies in the theme of spring.

Followers took to the comments to share their Springle Jangle verdict, and reviews seem to be positive. One follower said they "liked this more than the jingle jangle," while another replied, "it's so good I'm obsessed." Others critiqued that the blend is a little heavy on the dark chocolate and pretzels — which other snack fans consider to be strengths. It certainly seems that Trader Joes' decision to revamp one of its classic winter products for a new season was a success. As one shopper summed it up, "Spring time is the best time especially w springle jangle!!!"