The Fast-Food Chain Is Giving Away $1 Million In Gas Gift Cards

The high cost of living has only been getting higher in recent months. According to a recent Consumer Price Index, as published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), inflation rose to nearly 8% for the 12-month period that ended on February 28, 2022. That's the highest one-year increase since January 1982. In the month of February alone, prices on all items indexed rose nearly a percentage (.8%), after having risen over half a percentage (.6%) in January. You've likely noticed an uptick while shopping for food, although hopefully, you're already using our tips on how to save money at the grocery store. Where saving money becomes a lot more challenging is at the gas station, where sticker shock has grown so common, it's almost lost its shock value. Almost.

The gasoline price index, which rose 6.6% in February, accounted for almost a third of all price increases, according to the BLS. Although AAA notes that gas prices decreased by around five cents since last week, the cost of filling 'er up is still around 20 cents higher per gallon than it was one month ago, and we probably don't need to remind you it's still more than $1 per gallon higher than one year ago. But amid all the bad news, one fast food restaurant is offering a generous dollop of Southern comfort along with its "legendary" chicken, biscuits, and tea — in the form of $1 million worth of gas gift cards. Can you guess which one?