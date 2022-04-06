The Fast-Food Chain Is Giving Away $1 Million In Gas Gift Cards
The high cost of living has only been getting higher in recent months. According to a recent Consumer Price Index, as published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), inflation rose to nearly 8% for the 12-month period that ended on February 28, 2022. That's the highest one-year increase since January 1982. In the month of February alone, prices on all items indexed rose nearly a percentage (.8%), after having risen over half a percentage (.6%) in January. You've likely noticed an uptick while shopping for food, although hopefully, you're already using our tips on how to save money at the grocery store. Where saving money becomes a lot more challenging is at the gas station, where sticker shock has grown so common, it's almost lost its shock value. Almost.
The gasoline price index, which rose 6.6% in February, accounted for almost a third of all price increases, according to the BLS. Although AAA notes that gas prices decreased by around five cents since last week, the cost of filling 'er up is still around 20 cents higher per gallon than it was one month ago, and we probably don't need to remind you it's still more than $1 per gallon higher than one year ago. But amid all the bad news, one fast food restaurant is offering a generous dollop of Southern comfort along with its "legendary" chicken, biscuits, and tea — in the form of $1 million worth of gas gift cards. Can you guess which one?
Gas prices are up, but Bojangles has your back
Founded in 1977, Bojangles has been around long enough to have seen gas prices reach their "highest" in 1982, per BLS, only to reach a point in February 2022 that would seem to call for a new word for "highest." And it's not like Bojangles, or any fast food restaurant, for that matter, isn't feeling it. In fact, fast food restaurants, especially those that rely on highway traffic and drive-through service, are feeling it worst of all, according to Aprons and Smocks. Nevertheless, in an effort to give back to its customers, Bojangles is giving away $1 million in gas in the form of $10 gas gift cards, according to a press release from Bojangles. That's 100,000 gas gift cards just waiting to be claimed.
This giveaway began on April 4, 2022 and continues until all of the gas gift cards have been given away. To get your hands on one, you'll need to purchase a "Bojangles Family Meal – featuring 12 or 20 pieces of bone-in chicken, plus scratch-made biscuits, choice of home-style fixins and Legendary Iced Tea®," per the fast food chain. According to Bojangles Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Jackie Woodward, this giveaway is intended to be a win-win for both Bojangles and its customers. "We don't want anyone to have to choose between enjoying a delicious meal with the family or buying gas," they explain. "So let Bojangles help with both."