Why A Pepsi Truck Is Carrying Precious Cargo Across America

With Memorial Day right around the corner, PepsiCo is honoring the lives of fallen U.S. soldiers with its yearly "Rolling Remembrance" fundraiser, which kicked off today. Pepsi drivers will be transporting an American flag — originally flown by the U.S. military in combat — in a 10,000-mile relay that starts in Seattle and ends at PepsiCo's headquarters in Purchase, New York.

The annual event, which is now in its 7th year, helps support the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, a nonprofit that raises college funds for children who have lost a parent serving in the military. To date, "Rolling Remembrance" has produced almost $900,000 in donations for the foundation. Those funds have directly benefited military families through scholarships and educational counseling, helping to make up the (on average) $25,000 shortfall between government aid and U.S. college tuition. The Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation itself has been in operation since 2002, and in that time has raised over $50 million for children of fallen service members.