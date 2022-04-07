Padma Lakshmi Revealed The Three Dishes She Always Makes For Herself

As the host of Bravo's hit competition "Top Chef," Padma Lakshmi knows her way around good food. Every season of the show, she eats dozens of dishes prepared by the country's best chefs, which she revealed in The Hollywood Reporter is the equivalent of 5,000 to 8,000 calories a day during filming. Off set, the food Lakshmi typically eats in a day is carefully prepared and errs on the side of healthy. She starts her mornings with tea and eggs, enjoys small portions of snacks throughout the day, and makes sure to keep the focus on fruits and vegetables with every meal.

But the TV personality is no stranger to little treats, as she shares with Extra Crispy that cereal is actually her favorite midnight snack. And when it comes to last-minute meals when she doesn't have time to cook anything too fancy or complicated, her go-to choices are pretty relatable.