The Real Reason National Beer Day Was Invented

Turning the calendar page usually means another reason to eat or drink because of a national food holiday, like National Chili Day for example. The exact history associated with these celebrations can be as cloudy as a hazy beer and with National Beer Day celebrated on April 7, some might be wondering why raising a pint or two is in order.

In 2009, Justin Smith gave a zythophile, AKA beer lover, an excuse to open another cold one. Smith wrote in a 2016 PubClub.com article that it was only when he realized there was not an actual day recognized to celebrate beer that he decided to do something about it. Smith admits that it was a friend of his from Liverpool, England, who convinced him to pursue getting National Beer Day on the Calendar.

As the idea grew on him, Smith decided that the day needed to have some significance, and he researched U.S. history to find a particular date that would resonate with the ability to enjoy a cold, refreshing libation.