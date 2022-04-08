Pollo Tropical Just Dropped Three New Family-Sized Meals

While there are times for a grab and go bite, sitting down as a group, shutting off the screens, and having a conversation can be beneficial. As Parents shared, connecting with others over food and around a table can have a physical and mental benefit for all of those involved. With more quick service restaurants offering meals for the whole family on their menus, the option blends value and convenience. For those days when the time is short, the oven needs to stay off, and dinnertime boredom needs to be erased, these food choices are easy to make.

At Pollo Tropical, the idea of a unique experience rooted in a passion for fresh, flavorful food has been part of the brand since its inception. While the Miami vibe is clear, the signature menu items, like grilled chicken, mojo pork, and TropiChops, have delighted guests over the years. Recently, the quick service restaurant added three new family-sized meals to its menu. According to QSR, the meals are priced at $24.99 and are intended to feed four people. At a value of less than $7 a serving, this dinner might be worth the purchase, even for an individual. Sometimes getting more for less is always a winning purchase.