You May Not Want To Eat Mushrooms After Reading This

In overexcited science news, the discovery that parts of a mushroom system fire electrical spikes in a manner similar to languages spoken by humans has transformed into The New York Post's headline "Mushrooms Can Talk." A study that was published in the journal Royal Society Open Science examined the patterns made by the electrical spikes in the mycelia of four types of mushrooms. The mycelium is the root-like part of a fungus. "We do not know if there is a direct relationship between spiking patterns in fungi and human speech. Possibly not," Professor Andrew Adamatzky of the University of West England told The Guardian.

However, the spikes form up to fifty well-defined trains that appear to serve a purpose. In other words – well – words. Moreover, they fire at average lengths similar to English or Russian. So, interpreting mushroom electrical activity through the lens of language could help scientists understand how fungal systems work. Perhaps it will also make people worry that their stuffed mushrooms get soggy from crying silently as they beg not to be eaten. Or what if mushrooms shriek "no!" before they're turned into a pizza topping?

Still, more studies are needed before we can claim that mushrooms can talk. Even with further study, though, it may be hard to stretch an anthropomorphic view of the phenomenon. And even then, as Professor Adamatzky admits "There is also another option – they are saying nothing."