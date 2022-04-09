These Are Bobby Flay's Favorite Restaurants In Las Vegas
Celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay has had a presence in Las Vegas since 2004 when he opened Mesa Grill inside Caesars Palace (via Vegas Food & Fun). Flay's Southwestern fare was a hit on the strip, serving roughly three million diners over 16 years (via Eater). Although the restaurant remained successful, Flay told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the pandemic caused him to reflect on what he's most passionate about, which is Italian cuisine, specifically from the Amalfi Coast. His recent travels to Italy combined with Caesars' desire for more seafood combined to form his new concept, Amalfi, which moved into the Mesa Grill space in May of 2021 (via Las Vegas Magazine).
In addition to Amalfi, the Iron Chef has three Bobby's Burgers locations in Vegas: one in Caesars Palace, one at Harrah's Las Vegas, and the most recent location at Paris Las Vegas alongside other celebrity restaurants from Gordon Ramsay, and soon from Martha Stewart (via Eater). Although the "Beat Bobby Flay" star has plenty of his own restaurants to dine in when he needs a bite to eat, he also chooses to go outside of his empire when dining out in Vegas.
Bobby Flay cozies up at Nobu and L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon
Ever since a friend told Bobby Flay that seeing him eat at his own restaurants in a chef coat made him "feel like I was on a plane and the pilot came and sat down next to me," he has ventured outside his own restaurants when looking for a great meal in Vegas (via Las Vegas Weekly). He doesn't have to go far, though, because one of his favorites is Nobu in Caesars Palace. "I love going to the bar there and eating a ton of different dishes," Flay told the publication. "Nobu is always can't-miss."
After dining at the Paris, France location of L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, the Food Network star makes a point to visit the Vegas location. "It's one of those things where they took a casual idea and upscaled it; they did the opposite of what so many chefs are doing," Flay told Las Vegas Weekly.