These Are Bobby Flay's Favorite Restaurants In Las Vegas

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay has had a presence in Las Vegas since 2004 when he opened Mesa Grill inside Caesars Palace (via Vegas Food & Fun). Flay's Southwestern fare was a hit on the strip, serving roughly three million diners over 16 years (via Eater). Although the restaurant remained successful, Flay told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the pandemic caused him to reflect on what he's most passionate about, which is Italian cuisine, specifically from the Amalfi Coast. His recent travels to Italy combined with Caesars' desire for more seafood combined to form his new concept, Amalfi, which moved into the Mesa Grill space in May of 2021 (via Las Vegas Magazine).

In addition to Amalfi, the Iron Chef has three Bobby's Burgers locations in Vegas: one in Caesars Palace, one at Harrah's Las Vegas, and the most recent location at Paris Las Vegas alongside other celebrity restaurants from Gordon Ramsay, and soon from Martha Stewart (via Eater). Although the "Beat Bobby Flay" star has plenty of his own restaurants to dine in when he needs a bite to eat, he also chooses to go outside of his empire when dining out in Vegas.