Firehouse Subs Is Even More Fiery With The Return Of A Spicy Item

While Firehouse Subs is always serving steaming hot subs, the return of a favorite spicy menu item has many people making a dash to their local restaurant. As the quick service restaurant brand says in its mission statement, its story has "some serious meat in it," the reality is that this sandwich restaurant blends delicious food and a commitment to helping the community (via the brand's website). Even if many have tried to copy that signature bread recipe, the meat and flavors in between that bread is what brings people back time and again.

In 2019, Firehouse Subs launched its Spicy Cajun Chicken Sub. As stated in the original press release, the offering was part of the brand's 25th-anniversary celebration. While spicy chicken offerings have become a staple across many quick service restaurant menus, the return of this particular sub has many people excited. According to Chewboom, the sub tops the grilled, Cajun-seasoned chicken breast pieces with cherry peppers, as well as pepper jack cheese, lettuce, onions, jalapeños, and deli mustard. Additionally, there is a Cajun mayo that brings an extra level of spice to the conversation. While available for a limited time, the fiery flavor has many people running to satisfy that craving before the flames burn out.