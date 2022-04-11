The Restaurant Industry Just Got A Big Win From Washington, D.C.

Restaurant owners and employees struggling during the pandemic may have found new hope on their long road to revitalization. For the last two years, the restaurant industry has suffered consistent financial blows. According to the 2021 State of the Restaurant Industry report, eateries made $240 billion less than the organization had predicted pre-pandemic, with more than 110,000 establishments closing their doors for good. And while the situation has improved since then, experts predict that newly accelerating sales won't be "nearly enough to make up for the substantial losses experienced in 2020."

One of the earlier pandemic programs designed to support struggling businesses, the Paycheck Protection Program, proved controversial, according to The New York Times. While intended to provide relief to employees at closed or threatened companies, the program instead mostly benefitted higher-ups. Next up was the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, developed to cover eateries' lost revenue, per the Independent Restaurant Coalition. Those accepted to the program received nearly $30 billion total, but two-thirds of applicants were left without financial assistance. Emboldened by these numbers and restaurants' requests for support, U.S. representatives have recently helped lead the charge to replenish the relief fund.