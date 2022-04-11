Arby's Just Launched The Most Adorable Pet Toys

National Pet Day or not, a squeaky little gift can make your four-legged family member feel appreciated — and bring a rousing woof-woof of delight to playtime. Per Fortunly, pet parents are spending more on their furry friends than ever before, with millennials driving the majority of those purchases. From monthly gifts to adorable apparel, these buys are part of the more than $100 billion spent on pet-related products and services each year.

Arby's appears to have gotten the memo, as its newest offering replaces "we've got the meats" with "we've got the squeaks." The fast food chain, according to a recent tweet, is carrying new pet plushies that transform iconic Arby's menu items into dog toys. Although there are only three toys available — curly fries, a drink cup, and an Arby's roast beef sandwich — they aim to provide hours of squeaking good fun. Each plushie is sold separately and retails for $16.50, plus shipping and handling. Based on video footage of a dog playing with the items, they appear to be a hit. If you get one for your own pet, just make sure they chew on the toy only and not the tasty takeout bag.