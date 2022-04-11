Arby's Just Launched The Most Adorable Pet Toys
National Pet Day or not, a squeaky little gift can make your four-legged family member feel appreciated — and bring a rousing woof-woof of delight to playtime. Per Fortunly, pet parents are spending more on their furry friends than ever before, with millennials driving the majority of those purchases. From monthly gifts to adorable apparel, these buys are part of the more than $100 billion spent on pet-related products and services each year.
Arby's appears to have gotten the memo, as its newest offering replaces "we've got the meats" with "we've got the squeaks." The fast food chain, according to a recent tweet, is carrying new pet plushies that transform iconic Arby's menu items into dog toys. Although there are only three toys available — curly fries, a drink cup, and an Arby's roast beef sandwich — they aim to provide hours of squeaking good fun. Each plushie is sold separately and retails for $16.50, plus shipping and handling. Based on video footage of a dog playing with the items, they appear to be a hit. If you get one for your own pet, just make sure they chew on the toy only and not the tasty takeout bag.
What are people saying about the new Arby's pet plushies?
When Arby's announced its new Pet Plushies on National Pet Day (April 11), many dog parents jumped for joy — even if those squeaky sounds might get a little stale down the road. On the Arby's Instagram post about the product line, many commenters expressed that their dogs would love the toys. One even questioned if they were meat-scented, which could be both a positive and a negative for pet owners. Aroma aside, as long as the toys don't also come with a side of the meat sweats, it seems likely that dogs will give them two paws up. After all, one viewer said that their dog gave them a curious stare when they overheard the squeak-filled video about the new toys.
Others had constructive criticism about the squeaky trio. A few people wondered why cats were left out of the Pet Day promotion, while another wished that the discontinued Arby's potato cakes would return — both as a toy and as a permanent menu item at the chain. If Arby's ever decides to expand its line of pet toys, it certainly has customer feedback in support of one particular type. As one Twitter user put it, "Even my dog wants potato cakes."