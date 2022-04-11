Do Pink Bananas Actually Exist?

If someone came up to you and asked you what color a banana is, chances are you don't have to be a rocket scientist to answer that question. A banana is obviously yellow — or, alternatively, you could say a banana can be yellow, green, or brown, depending on how ripe they are. Those are probably the only three colors you could say since, after all, you've likely never seen nor ever heard of a banana being anything but those select colors. So if this is true, then surely a pink-colored banana doesn't exist, right?

It would seem that, contrary to what you were taught in elementary school, pink bananas do exist. Known as Musa velutina, according to the North Carolina Extension Gardener Plant Toolbox, this rare type of fruit grows in and around the northeastern Indian state of Assam and the eastern Himalayan region. An ornamental-type of plant, the Musa velutina grows during late summer, blooming cream-colored flowers with pink bracts that change into the titular "pink bananas." Plant Care Today says that, were you to grow the Musa velutina, these types of plants are relatively low-maintenance and should be grown in moist, humus soil that is between neutral or slightly acidic levels of pH.

But can these fruits be eaten, or are they just nothing more than a pretty shade of pink?