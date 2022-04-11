The Winning Bidder For Anthony Bourdain's Knife Just Revealed Their Location

Even though years have passed since Anthony Bourdain's death in 2018, the food world still mourns him. Bourdain was much more than a chef — he was a writer, a TV personality, and an avid traveler. He was beloved by his fans for his sardonic attitude and no-nonsense personality. The people who worked with him on his travels described him as modest and cautious. Despite the great fame that he had achieved by the time of his death, at 61 years old, he spent many years living a hardscrabble chef's life in the kitchens of New York City restaurants. He only opened his first savings account when he was 44 years old.

In the years since his death, his personal items have been, in some cases, auctioned off or sold. And if you're wondering what happened to Bourdain's beloved chef's knife, that was auctioned off as well. There was much speculation about who would win the knife, as there are countless people in the food world who revered Bourdain and collectors who would jump at the chance to own something that once belonged to the legend.

Per Fine Dining Lovers, the knife was made specifically for Bourdain by well-known master knife forger Bob Kramer. Bourdain called the knife his "prize possession." The knife was sent to auction in 2019, and initially, its price was set between $4000 and $6000. The knife was such a hot commodity though, that the bidding war ended at a whopping $231,250!