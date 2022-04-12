How Selena Gomez's Jack In The Box Order Became A Story About Self-Acceptance

Actor, singer, and beauty mogul Selena Gomez has been in the public eye for nearly half of her life. And while fame has earned her a lot of success, growing up in the spotlight has also meant having her appearance ruthlessly picked apart. This week, the singer had a straightforward message for those who still feel the need to make unsolicited comments on her weight or dietary choices: She's over it.

"So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings, and a spicy chicken sandwich," Gomez revealed in a TikTok Story that was reposted by an Instagram account. "But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people b**** about it anyway." Gomez then went on to mock those who make negative comments about her appearance, while also calling out the impossibility of trying to adhere to others' beauty standards. "'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh," she jeered, before snapping into a confident declaration. "B****, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye."'

This is far from the first time Gomez has clapped back at body shamers. Per Newsweek, back in 2018, the "Only Murders in the Building" actress responded to rude comments about how she looked in a bikini with an Instagram post declaring, "I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone."