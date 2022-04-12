We Finally Know The Release Date Of 'Searching For Italy' Season 2

Stanley Tucci fans will conquer that watching the acclaimed actor roll up the sleeves of his linen shirt to tuck into a bowl of rigatoni all'amatriciana or pluck Sicilian grapes from the vine is like watching any creature thrive its natural element. The Italian American's curiosity and reverence for the cuisines of his home country make him the ideal host of "Searching for Italy," the CNN Original Series that debuted last summer and earned a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series.

Starting in Naples and the Amalfi Coast, weaving through Rome, Bologna, Milan, and Tuscany, and ending in Sicily, the first season dedicated each of its six episodes to the country's diverse dishes and customs (via IMDb). But Tucci and his crew still have a wealth of regions to cover, dishes to try, and wine bottles to uncork in the boot-shaped peninsula, which left fans wondering when "Searching for Italy" would return for a second season. Following a March 2 Instagram post in which the actor announced he would be pushing the release date to late spring due to the war in Ukraine, an April 12 press release confirms that CNN has finally landed on a date.