Why Stanley Tucci Just Pushed The Release Date Of Searching For Italy

"Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy" fans who are hungry for more will have to wait a little bit longer than originally expected for new episodes. Originally, Season 2 of the acclaimed docuseries was supposed to drop on March 13, 2022, according to Marie Claire. However, Tucci's Instagram just released the unfortunate news that the season's start will be delayed.

The post, which features an image of the beloved actor looking out over a presumably Italian canal, was captioned with, "Due to the situation in Ukraine, season two of 'Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy' will be delayed and will premiere later this spring."

Other than that, no exact reason was given for the delay. The show is produced by CNN, and their programming is understandably dominated by Ukraine-related coverage right now. In fact, the outlet is putting out round-the-clock updates regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both online and on television (via CNN). That said, there's still plenty to learn about Season 2 while we wait.