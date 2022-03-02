Why Stanley Tucci Just Pushed The Release Date Of Searching For Italy
"Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy" fans who are hungry for more will have to wait a little bit longer than originally expected for new episodes. Originally, Season 2 of the acclaimed docuseries was supposed to drop on March 13, 2022, according to Marie Claire. However, Tucci's Instagram just released the unfortunate news that the season's start will be delayed.
The post, which features an image of the beloved actor looking out over a presumably Italian canal, was captioned with, "Due to the situation in Ukraine, season two of 'Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy' will be delayed and will premiere later this spring."
Other than that, no exact reason was given for the delay. The show is produced by CNN, and their programming is understandably dominated by Ukraine-related coverage right now. In fact, the outlet is putting out round-the-clock updates regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both online and on television (via CNN). That said, there's still plenty to learn about Season 2 while we wait.
Everything we know about Season 2 of "Searching for Italy"
Season 1 of Stanley Tucci's show brought a much-needed sense of escapism to a pandemic-riddled world. At the time, travel was much more limited than it is now, so the ability to watch someone else take in the sights, smells, and tastes of Italy was very appreciated. With excellent viewership numbers, according to Deadline, it wasn't shocking that CNN opted to re-up the show for a second season.
As a third-generation Italian-American, Tucci is committed to helping people around the world truly understand the complexity and diversity of authentic Italian cooking. CNN has not yet released official details about the new episodes, but per Italofile, Tucci will visit the picturesque city of Venice, as well as the region of Umbria. The latter is particularly renowned for its pork products and truffles, so expect to see those incorporated into the featured fare. Other locations where Tucci was spotted during the filming process include Turin and Valle D'Aosta.
As bummed out as Tucci fans are for the delay, there's little doubt that Season 2 will be worth the wait. In the meantime, tide yourself over by whipping up some of these featured recipes from Season 1. Buon appetito!