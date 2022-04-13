TikTok Is Debating Reese Witherspoon's Breakfast For Her Dogs

When Reese Witherspoon is not busy being an actress, author, director, book club runner, and Instagram's most enviable lifestyle guru, she might be in mom mode. And we're not just talking about her role as mother to her human children, Deacon, Tennessee, and Ava. The "Big Little Lies" creator is currently a proud dog mom to four pups: labradors Major and Hank, American Bulldog Lou, and Frenchie Minnie Pearl, all of whom make appearances on her social media pages.

And like many dog owners whose canines are basically like family, the actress has admitted she can't help but spoil them. When asked by "Good Morning America" hosts what life was like for the pets in her house, she said, "It's a good life over here. There's a lot of pampering." There might also be a lot of fruit and Forager. Or at least there were some in a recent video starring her pups. Witherspoon gave viewers a glimpse of what she gave her dogs to eat for breakfast one day on TikTok. And it wasn't typical kibble.

In the clip, the actress is seen gathering Forager vanilla cashew yogurt along with fresh raspberries and blueberries from her fridge. By the end, the ingredients come together in a tiny parfait that she lets Minnie Pearl eat straight from the bowl. "Hot tip: Dogs like breakfast too" reads the caption.