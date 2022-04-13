Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Gouda Cheese

Trader Joe's seemingly cult-like followers have a new reason to celebrate. The grocery store chain, known for its evolving, rotating, and innovating inventory, has dropped a new cheese variety that fans are rushing in to purchase, according to the @traderjoeslist Instagram account.

The cheese selection at Trader Joe's is nothing if not vast. From Blueberry Vanilla Goat Cheese to Apricot Stilton, the chain's cheeseboard-making options could seem almost endless. In fact, the brand's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese was named one of the Trader Joe's foods you need to try before you die. As was the popular Pesto Gouda Cheese.

Trader Joe's boasts that all of its cheese offerings begin with milk that has not been treated with recombinant bovine growth hormones, according to the store's website. It also offers an array of unexpected cheese finds that shoppers don't often see at many other stores. The chain's newest release is no exception.