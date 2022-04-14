How A Florida Man Faked Being A DEA Agent For A Wendy's Discount

While Wendy's is known for fast food done right, one Florida man made a poor choice to satisfy that made to crave feeling. Although there seem to be many questionable stories about a "Florida man," the latest report out of Orlando has one man facing a cost much larger than a Biggie Bag. Even though some people might request a student or a senior discount even when they technically don't qualify, those scenarios are far different than what happened at a Central Florida Wendy's restaurant.

Although a little fib might not lead to criminal charges, impersonating a police officer is far different than that little white lie. According to Rossen Law Firm, a person who falsely represents themselves as a law enforcement officer is an act of misrepresentation. While the particular action might vary, the penalty is steep. The third-degree felony can have a penalty of half a decade in jail with probation and a hefty fine. The choice to impersonate an officer might have an ending that costs much more than a full-price meal at the restaurant chain, as one man might soon find out.