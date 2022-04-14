How A Florida Man Faked Being A DEA Agent For A Wendy's Discount
While Wendy's is known for fast food done right, one Florida man made a poor choice to satisfy that made to crave feeling. Although there seem to be many questionable stories about a "Florida man," the latest report out of Orlando has one man facing a cost much larger than a Biggie Bag. Even though some people might request a student or a senior discount even when they technically don't qualify, those scenarios are far different than what happened at a Central Florida Wendy's restaurant.
Although a little fib might not lead to criminal charges, impersonating a police officer is far different than that little white lie. According to Rossen Law Firm, a person who falsely represents themselves as a law enforcement officer is an act of misrepresentation. While the particular action might vary, the penalty is steep. The third-degree felony can have a penalty of half a decade in jail with probation and a hefty fine. The choice to impersonate an officer might have an ending that costs much more than a full-price meal at the restaurant chain, as one man might soon find out.
How a Wendy's order got a Florida man arrested
Although there have been stories about a Karen in the Wendy's drive-thru, the reality is that choices have consequences. While many people want a good deal or special service, leading someone to believe an untruth is never a smart idea. Click Orlando reported that David Stover was arrested for impersonating a DEA agent at a Central Florida Wendy's restaurant. Previously, the patron had received meal discounts from a former employee. Unfortunately, the discounts stopped and Stover picked a different method to get the lower price. After flashing a gold badge, stating that he was an undercover DEA officer, and demanding a discount, the ensuing disagreement led to the police being called and Stover finding himself in handcuffs.
FOX 35 Orlando explained that Stover tried to pass off a concealed weapon permit badge as an indicator that he was a DEA officer. Even though a former employee had given him discounts for over two years does not justify the alleged felon's action. Although the final adjudication will happen in court, one lesson can be learned from this incident. Trying to get a fast food discount by pretending to be a law enforcement officer is not worth the potential legal penalty, no matter how badly one might want that Baconator.