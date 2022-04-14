Trader Joe's Shoppers Can't Wait To Try Its New Iced Tea Flavor

Say goodbye to wooly scarves and oversized jackets and hello to warm weather! It feels as though the winter season is finally behind us, and spring has arrived in full force. Brightly colored berries pack the produce section, fresh flowers are blooming, and Easter Sunday is right around the corner.

As the weather gets hotter, warm soups and heavy stews are being replaced with refreshing salads, crisp vegetables, and fruity desserts. As for the perfect beverage to wash our lighter meals down? The last thing people are craving is mulled cider and hot chocolate — only something cold and refreshing will do. From frozen mojitos and strawberry daiquiris to frosty margaritas, there are so many frozen cocktails you can make this summer and spring. And if you're looking for something booze-free, mainstays include lemonade, kombucha, and a brand-new iced tea flavor from Trader Joe's.