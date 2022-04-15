Ranch Lovers Need To Know About Taco Bell's New Menu Items

If you're a true Taco Bell lover, you know that the Nacho Fries made their triumphant debut in early 2018, and were soon among the most popular items on the menu (per CNBC). You would know this, because these fries that customers obsessed over were only a limited-edition item, and left the menu as fast as they appeared.

In the summer of 2021, fans eagerly anticipated the Nacho Fries return, and Taco Bell decided to capitalize on this by adding a new, hotter way to enjoy them. While the traditional nacho cheese sauce is certainly a winner, the chain decided to introduce a flavorful new White Hot Ranch Sauce, which features a powerful blend of buttermilk ranch with one of the world's hottest peppers, the ghost pepper.

Taco Bell fans were invited to kick things up a notch with the testing of a spicer version of the Nacho Fries, White Hot Ranch Fries, which feature the famous Nacho Fries and new White Hot Ranch Sauce. In addition, the toppings that you'll find on these fries include nacho cheese, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, reduced-fat sour cream, and the choice of either seasoned beef or marinated steak. While initially this item was only released in limited test markets in Chicago, it appears these fries passed with flying colors, since the chain has now decided to take their spicy new White Hot Ranch Fries nationwide.