Ranch Lovers Need To Know About Taco Bell's New Menu Items
If you're a true Taco Bell lover, you know that the Nacho Fries made their triumphant debut in early 2018, and were soon among the most popular items on the menu (per CNBC). You would know this, because these fries that customers obsessed over were only a limited-edition item, and left the menu as fast as they appeared.
In the summer of 2021, fans eagerly anticipated the Nacho Fries return, and Taco Bell decided to capitalize on this by adding a new, hotter way to enjoy them. While the traditional nacho cheese sauce is certainly a winner, the chain decided to introduce a flavorful new White Hot Ranch Sauce, which features a powerful blend of buttermilk ranch with one of the world's hottest peppers, the ghost pepper.
Taco Bell fans were invited to kick things up a notch with the testing of a spicer version of the Nacho Fries, White Hot Ranch Fries, which feature the famous Nacho Fries and new White Hot Ranch Sauce. In addition, the toppings that you'll find on these fries include nacho cheese, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, reduced-fat sour cream, and the choice of either seasoned beef or marinated steak. While initially this item was only released in limited test markets in Chicago, it appears these fries passed with flying colors, since the chain has now decided to take their spicy new White Hot Ranch Fries nationwide.
Now you can enjoy Taco Bell's White Hot Ranch Fries
Taco Bell has announced that they will be adding White Hot Ranch Fries to the regular menu, meaning now Nacho Fries fans all across the country can enjoy this fan-favorite item with the spicy, flavorful new ranch sauce and flavorful marinated steak toppings. Now, fans of the heat will be able to sample the Steak White Hot Ranch Fries at Taco Bell locations nationwide for just $2.99 per order (per Thrillist).
But that's not the only way Taco Bell fans can enjoy the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries. Taco Bell reports that they will also be adding a new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries Burrito to its regular menu. This hot new burrito delivers the same spicy kick as that of the Fries, along with marinated steak, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, slathered with nacho cheese, reduced-fat sour cream, and White Hot Ranch sauce, all wrapped into a flour tortilla, per Chew Boom. This option is available at locations across the country for just $3.49, and the chain has good news for vegetarians, too. Both of these new items can be ordered with black beans in place of meat, so all fans of Nacho Fries can still give these new menu items a try.