The Worst Decision Taco Bell Has Made In Recent Years, According To 31% Of People

Taco Bell has been the butt of jokes for years — many of which, ironically, tend to involve a person's backside — but, oftentimes, the wisecracks come from a place of love. The fast food joint is a favorite for millions of people that want to "think outside the bun" when looking for a quick, convenient, and cheap bite to eat, and has even captured the hearts of some of the world's most notable celebs. Remember when Fergie namedropped the beloved Mexican eatery in her hit song "Glamorous?" Taco Bell's numbers reflect its popularity as well. In 2020, Restaurant Business reported that the chain was the fourth-largest in America after raking in an impressive $11.3 billion in sales, which then increased to a whopping $13.3 billion the following year. That's a lot of Doritos Locos Tacos and Baja Blast.

But, alas, even the most successful businesses are prone to making poor choices from time to time, and regardless of whether or not you're of Taco Bell's 40 million weekly customers, you can probably think of a few that the eatery has committed in recent years. Some went on without a hitch while others caused serious uproar amongst the restaurant's loyal clientele, but which decision did customers feel slighted by the most? Mashed surveyed 596 of the chain's fans in the U.S. to find out and though the results were close, there was one decision that was condemned by more customers than the rest.