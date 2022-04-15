Twitter Is Cracking Up At Guy Fieri's Rebrand Suggestion For Elon Musk

The Twitter thread quickly picked up steam with fans showing love for Fieri's suggested Twitter logo. The official Reddit account responded, saying, "Where do we sign?"

One tweeter approved of Fieri's ambition saying, "Always looking to spread your wings," while another suggested a potential improvement by asking "Sunglasses??" Others took the opportunity to crack jokes with comments like "I would like to purchase stock in flavor twitter," "Instead of 'Quote tweets' it becomes 'Flavor Tweets," and "My Guy is trying to upgrade from 'FlavorTown' to 'FlavorVerse.'"

While many stand with Guy Fieri over the redesign, Musk's move to purchase the social media platform has divided the user base of Twitter. According to USA Today, some have said that no single individual should own a media platform as big as Twitter, while others stand with the Tesla mogul in his decision to buy the social media network.

Everyone on social media has an opinion and this isn't the first time it's involved a celebrity chef and a billionaire. In fact, back in December of 2021 Instagram was up in arms over Martha Stewart's support of Elon Musk. Opinions aside, Twitter users have concurred that Fieri might have just come up with the most original logo for Twitter's new phase of existence.