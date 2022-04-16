Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Loving This 'Play On The Chocolate Egg'

With Easter coming up, people who celebrate the holiday may have broken out their Easter ham recipe or might be planning for a ham-less but still perfect Easter dinner. Although there's a lot to do to prepare for a feast with friends and family, one way to ensure that the kids are happy is to pass out some chocolate eggs and jelly beans. Plus, adults might love a sweet treat as well. Of course, the words "chocolate egg" might evoke images of the unbroken, oval variety. But Trader Joe's has clearly tried to reinvent it.

On the Trader Joe's subreddit, user Argonian0727 posted a photo of the store's Chocolate Caramel Yolkies and called it a "new play on the chocolate egg" in the caption. Wondering what exactly makes this chocolate egg different? This is a cracked egg with the egg white, yolk, and all. There's a milk chocolate square topped with white chocolate that resembles an egg that's been fried sunny-side-up. There's also a caramel filling.