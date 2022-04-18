Dorit Kemsley's Love For Dot's Homemade Pretzels Is Too Relatable

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley let fans in on a snack she absolutely loves on April 16, when she posted an Instagram video raving about Dot's Pretzels, which she seemingly can't get enough of. "If I see this woman, in the flesh, it's on Dot," she mouthed along with the audio, clutching her bag of Dot's Pretzels. She begs to know what Dot puts in her pretzels to make them so delicious and addicting. "I can't stop eating them," the audio played over and over. She definitely seems to love the salt-coated snack.

Fellow housewife Kyle Richards chimed in the comment section that she also enjoys Dot's Pretzels. "They're so good," she wrote. Kemsley's video was enough to convince Lisa Rinna, Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, that she needed to try them as well. "How have I never tried these I need them!!!" she wrote. Dot's Pretzels' website explains that the brand got its start in a home kitchen in North Dakota. They traveled a long way to end up in Kemsley's designer handbag. Time will tell if fans will catch a glimpse of the snack on Season 12 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," which premieres May 19, per Variety.