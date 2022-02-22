RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Celebrated Her Son's 8th Birthday With An Adorable Pirate Cake
If you watch the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," then chances are you know Dorit Kemsley, who joined the cast in season 7. Kemsley and her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, who were married in 2015, have two children together, Phoenix and Jagger, the oldest of whom Jagger, just turned 8. And, thanks to former cast member and longtime friend to the Kemsleys, Teddi Mellencamp, fans got to take a look at the child's stunning birthday cake.
Mellencamp took to Instagram and shared pictures from Jagger's birthday on her Story (via Bravo TV). That means fans were able to get a glimpse at the elaborate pirate ship-decorated cake that was presented to the boy for his big day. The ship was covered in intricately crafted brown and red fondant details, and sat on a board covered in blue waves of frosting. On top the ship, little pirate figurines could be seen, and beside it, similarly decorated donuts were seen.
Dorit Kemsley had a heartfelt message for Jagger
Teddi Mellencamp's Instagram Story isn't the only place where fans got to see the love for Jagger on his birthday. Mom Dorit Kemsley also made a post in honor of her son. "Happy 8th birthday precious Jagger — I love you to the moon and back and around a trillion more times," she said on Instagram, along with a video montage of some of her favorite memories with the child over the past several years.
Kemsley isn't the only celebrity mom to honor a child's birthday with an elaborate cake. Alex Guarnaschelli, co-host of "The Kitchen" and former star of "Iron Chef America," has been known to treat daughter Ava to an elaborate Hungarian cake called Dobos Torte and celebrity kids like to share the love with their parents, too. Chris Hemsworth's kids flipped the script for the actor's 38th birthday, making him a surfer cake that, like Jagger Kemsley's cake, sat on blue frosting waves. Could any birthday tradition be sweeter?