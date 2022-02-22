RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Celebrated Her Son's 8th Birthday With An Adorable Pirate Cake

If you watch the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," then chances are you know Dorit Kemsley, who joined the cast in season 7. Kemsley and her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, who were married in 2015, have two children together, Phoenix and Jagger, the oldest of whom Jagger, just turned 8. And, thanks to former cast member and longtime friend to the Kemsleys, Teddi Mellencamp, fans got to take a look at the child's stunning birthday cake.

Mellencamp took to Instagram and shared pictures from Jagger's birthday on her Story (via Bravo TV). That means fans were able to get a glimpse at the elaborate pirate ship-decorated cake that was presented to the boy for his big day. The ship was covered in intricately crafted brown and red fondant details, and sat on a board covered in blue waves of frosting. On top the ship, little pirate figurines could be seen, and beside it, similarly decorated donuts were seen.