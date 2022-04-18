Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts Are Back With A '90s-Inspired Challenge

Growing up in the 1990s was unlike any other time. Ensconced in flannel and Doc Martens, you mastered Super Mario Kart and a killer Steve Urkel impression. You loved weekend trips to the video store, were accustomed to the sound of dial-up internet, and oddly, knew all the words to both Barney's theme song and "Smells Like Teen Spirit." Yes, the decade that popularized Lunchables, 3D Doritos, and Crispy M&M's (as per The Recipe), was an era made for snacking — and one unforgettable, toaster-ready treat that hit the market was the Frosted Grape Pop-Tart.

While some of your childhood memories must remain firmly in the past — the actor who plays Steve Urkel is all grown up, video stores are mostly defunct, and Barney has gone to the Jurassic Park in the sky — there's at least one blast from the past that you'll soon be able to revisit. Yes, the Frosted Grape Pop-Tart is making a comeback.