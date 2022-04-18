Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts Are Back With A '90s-Inspired Challenge
Growing up in the 1990s was unlike any other time. Ensconced in flannel and Doc Martens, you mastered Super Mario Kart and a killer Steve Urkel impression. You loved weekend trips to the video store, were accustomed to the sound of dial-up internet, and oddly, knew all the words to both Barney's theme song and "Smells Like Teen Spirit." Yes, the decade that popularized Lunchables, 3D Doritos, and Crispy M&M's (as per The Recipe), was an era made for snacking — and one unforgettable, toaster-ready treat that hit the market was the Frosted Grape Pop-Tart.
While some of your childhood memories must remain firmly in the past — the actor who plays Steve Urkel is all grown up, video stores are mostly defunct, and Barney has gone to the Jurassic Park in the sky — there's at least one blast from the past that you'll soon be able to revisit. Yes, the Frosted Grape Pop-Tart is making a comeback.
You could win a year's supply of Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts
According to Penn Live, Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts will be "available at Walmart stores this month and retailers nationwide in May for a suggested retail price of $3.19 for an eight-count box." That is flipping exciting news for Millennials and Pop-Tart enthusiasts alike. The senior marketing director of Portable Wholesome Snacks, Heidi Ray, says this flavor is a fan favorite, adding, "We could not be more stoked to finally bring back this Pop-Tarts G.O.A.T. — Grape-ist Of All Time" (per PR Newswire).
To add to the hype, Pop-Tarts is asking the public to celebrate the color purple for a chance to win a year's supply of this exceptional flavor, plus a "Y2Grape Time Capsule" that features a bevvy of throwback and grape-themed prizes. Take a selfie of your purple locks, highlights, makeup, accessories, and whatever tickles your fancy. PR Newswire says to send it to "Instagram using #Y2GrapeEntry" and the first 50 fans will get their prizes.
No judgments if you decide to embrace your inner Barney, Grimace, or Cheshire Cat, and paint yourself violet. After all, 365 days of Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts are at stake.