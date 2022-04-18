Potbelly's Latest BOGO Is A One-Day-Only Deal

It's a safe bet that Tax Day is never one to inspire rejoicing. Even if you're owed a refund, it's still a challenge not to see it as nothing more than payback on the interest-free loan you've been making to the government with each paycheck or quarterly estimated tax payment. In any event, there's still the burden of having to collect all your income information pertaining to the last calendar year and the tedium of filling out the necessary forms.

For the past two years, the pain of Tax Day was mitigated somewhat by its pandemic-related extensions — to May 15 in 2021 and July 15 in 2020, with the upshot being shorter lines at the post office and fewer hysterical phone calls to tax preparers. Moreover, these extensions had the effect of diluting the tax-related "grumpiness burden" over a period of weeks. Of course, we don't need to tell you that Tax Day 2022 is today, April 18 — extended a mere three days, thanks to Good Friday being on April 15.

Whatever irritation you may be feeling, here are two bright spots to consider. First, we're all in this same boat on this same day once again. The other? The promise of a free sandwich from Potbelly Sandwich Shop. Sure, it's a BOGO thing, but doesn't that also mean MORE sandwiches?