Instagram Has The Feels About Robert Irvine's Family Pic

We have long loved chef Robert Irvine for his big heart and generous contributions to various causes. Though we mostly see his work with struggling restaurants on his Food Network show, "Restaurant: Impossible," Irvine does most of his charity work offscreen. He also gives back to U.S. veterans, first responders, and others in need.

As part of giving back, he created the Robert Irvine Foundation to provide food and financial assistance for military and healthcare personnel and their families. Irvine's wife, Gail Kim, serves on the foundation's board of directors now that she has retired from professional wrestling.

Although his two daughters have chosen paths unrelated to cooking, they are contributing to the world in their own ways. According to Hollywood Mask, Irvine's oldest daughter, Annalise, is training to be a speech-language pathologist, and his youngest daughter, Talia, is interning with an alternative sentencing unit. The Irvine girls have certainly inherited their dad's compassion.