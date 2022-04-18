The Worst Decision McDonald's Has Made In Recent Years, According To 36% Of People

A burger juggernaut like McDonald's is kind of like a magnet. When it makes a decision, it will attract praise from people who see it positively while repelling others who see it as a big mistake. In a Mashed survey that polled 596 people, 36.24% of respondents indicated that the worst mistake McDonald's has made in recent years was removing its All Day Breakfast Menu.

In 2015, McDonald's debuted its day-long breakfast. For five years, people could order hotcakes, sausage, McGriddles, and all other breakfast treats whenever the mood struck them. But after the struggles of 2020 struck, the all-day option went away (via CNBC). Some reactions to the decision bordered on shock and disappointment. "When did @McDonalds stop breakfast all day? What type of foolishness is this." remarked one Twitter user. "I thought the customer comes first. I enjoyed the all-day breakfast and would like to see it return" was the blunt response of another user.

The reason behind removing such a popular and requested menu addition? The goal was to make the menu less complex during the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, some employees even welcomed the end of the all-day breakfast. As revealed on a Reddit thread, it could be a hassle for McDonald's franchises to juggle made-to-order breakfast requests during the lunch rush.