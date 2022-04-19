Dunkin's Spring Menu Includes A Surprising Donut Flavor

On April 27, Dunkin' will begin serving its spring menu, which makes way for brand-new food and drink options with a few permanent menu deletions. The news may come as a surprise to some fans, but they've had plenty of time to prepare for the changes: Food blogger @markie_devo shared the menu update with his fellow "Dunky chubsters" on Instagram on March 30.

The biggest draw for his followers, surprisingly, is not the chain's new donut flavor, but the beverages that will be added to the menu. Standouts of the incoming options include the Cake Batter Iced Signature Latte, Butter Pecan Swirl iced coffee, and Mango Pineapple Dunkin' Refresher. "Every year I look forward to the butter pecan swirl!!!" one excited Dunkin' customer commented. Not to be outdone, another user pressed caps lock: "CAKE BATTTER OH MY CHUBBY LITTLE LORD." Dunkin' drinks that will never again see the light of day are the Dunkaccino, Vanilla Spice, Oreo hot chocolate, and mint hot chocolate. Items that are slated for temporary removal, on the other hand, are the salted caramel syrup, salted caramel cold foam, and Irish Creme Swirl. And what about that new donut?