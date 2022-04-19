Dunkin's Spring Menu Includes A Surprising Donut Flavor
On April 27, Dunkin' will begin serving its spring menu, which makes way for brand-new food and drink options with a few permanent menu deletions. The news may come as a surprise to some fans, but they've had plenty of time to prepare for the changes: Food blogger @markie_devo shared the menu update with his fellow "Dunky chubsters" on Instagram on March 30.
The biggest draw for his followers, surprisingly, is not the chain's new donut flavor, but the beverages that will be added to the menu. Standouts of the incoming options include the Cake Batter Iced Signature Latte, Butter Pecan Swirl iced coffee, and Mango Pineapple Dunkin' Refresher. "Every year I look forward to the butter pecan swirl!!!" one excited Dunkin' customer commented. Not to be outdone, another user pressed caps lock: "CAKE BATTTER OH MY CHUBBY LITTLE LORD." Dunkin' drinks that will never again see the light of day are the Dunkaccino, Vanilla Spice, Oreo hot chocolate, and mint hot chocolate. Items that are slated for temporary removal, on the other hand, are the salted caramel syrup, salted caramel cold foam, and Irish Creme Swirl. And what about that new donut?
People are more excited about Dunkin's new coffee than its upcoming cornbread donut
Dunkin' has branded itself as a beverage company for almost a decade by this point, per Forbes. However, the chain continues to play to its roots by introducing new donut flavors with each season and holiday. According to @markie_devo's Instagram reveal, new to the Dunkin' donut flavors lineup are cornbread donuts and Munchkins. The food blogger acknowledged the new items with a simple, "Sounds good," but not all of his followers were as impressed. "Cornbread donut?" one asked. "I love me some cornbread. But, a donut version," they added with confused and disgusted emojis. However, other users said they sounded "yum" and were hopeful about the flavor since they enjoyed Dunkin's old cornbread muffins.
Of the 143 comments on @markie_devo's post, those three were the only ones about the new cornbread donut options — which illustrates just how much the chain has transformed into a beverage company. More people bemoaned the removal of the Dunkaccino and celebrated the arrival of the cake batter latte than felt compelled to comment on the new donut, which makes it clear where customers stand when pondering their Dunkin' order.