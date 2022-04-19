Costco's Adorable Taco Set Dropped Just In Time For Cinco De Mayo

There is a reason why people celebrate Taco Tuesday every week instead of just on National Taco Day — tacos are simply too delicious and too much fun to celebrate only once every 365 days. And why not enjoy this easy-to-make and easy-to-love Mexican street food all year long on any day that you wish? Doing so is nothing if not authentic, according to Professor Steven Alvaraz, who teaches a multi-disciplinary "Taco Literacy" class at St. John's University. "Among Mexican folks, the idea that one day of the week could be reserved for tacos is ridiculous," Dr. Avarez points out, per Thrillist. "We don't need to call it 'Taco Tuesday;' we just call it 'Tuesday.'"

If you're as committed to tacos as Dr. Alvarez appears to be or if you just covet some seriously adorable and highly functional dinnerware, then you'll want to know about the new six-piece taco set that Costco recently dropped. It's here in time for any day on which the craving for tacos may strike, but also just before Cinco de Mayo, the American celebration of Mexican culture that grew out of a small celebration held in certain regions of Mexico to commemorate Mexico's military victory in 1962 in the Battle of Puebla (via Snopes).