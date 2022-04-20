GBBO Fans Will Love This Prue Leith Movie News

If you're a fan of "The Great British Bake Off," then you've likely grown to love Dame Prue Leith. As "GBBO" enthusiasts remember all too well, Leith became Paul Hollywood's new co-judge in 2017, stepping up to the plate after longtime judge Mary Berry's departure. While the South African-born star had big shoes to fill, she transitioned into the role well, partly due to her strong relationship with Hollywood, who Leith described as a "good mate." Even still, Leith has faced a few stumbles during her time on "The Great British Bake Off," including making an unintentionally racy comment and using an expression that faced criticism.

While she may be best known as a judge on one of TV's more popular cooking shows, Leith wears many hats. The 82 year-old has founded a Michelin-starred restaurant, launched a thriving cookery school, and authored several romance novels. There's no sign this mother of two will be slowing down any time soon. Leith's latest endeavor? Movie starlet! The "GBBO" judge will be featured in an upcoming science-fiction movie, according to MSN.