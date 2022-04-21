Here's What Type Of Meat Chef Fabio Viviani Uses To Make Italian Meatballs

While making a ball of meat should, in theory, be a simple thing to do, there seems to be a lot of "secrets" for perfect meatballs. These tricks of the trade usually get passed down through generations, and most declare their grandma's meatballs as the best because she crushes everything by hand or adds a tiny bit of an unexpected spice. If you don't have a family recipe to guide you, there are a few general tips to get you started.

One aspect to consider is how to bind the meat together. Taste of Home recommends making your own breadcrumbs for the tastiest result. No one likes a dry or tough meatball, so in order to counteract the protein shrinking when meat is cooked, add milk to your breadcrumbs before you mix everything together (via The Kitchn). Those are a few general tips, but the big question remains of which protein or mix of proteins to use. According to Chef Fabio Viviani, lauded restaurateur and creator of the new JARS by Fabio Viviani, it's common practice to use a combination of beef, pork, and veal, but he has his own strong opinions that stray from the norm.