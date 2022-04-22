Instagram Is Ready To Cook Ina Garten's One-Dish Chicken Dinner

While Ina Garten has hundreds of recipes that are guaranteed to impress, many fans would argue that nothing will ever top her perfect roast chicken. The iconic dish has received hundreds of five-star reviews on Food Network and remains one of the "Barefoot Contessa" star's highest-rated recipes. It's even been adopted into several variations, including "engagement roast chicken," which has been praised by actress Emily Blunt and Duchess Meghan Markle. It's even been named the dish Garten can't live without. We can't say we blame them. The simple combination of fresh herbs, onion, lemon, and garlic, along with plenty of butter with oven-roasted chicken and root vegetables makes for a dish that can double as a comfort meal or an elegant dinner party meal.

Of course, while her perfect roast chicken always satisfies, the celebrity chef has just the thing for those looking to give the dish a seasonal spring update this month. Earlier this week, the Food Network star took to Instagram to share her latest twist on the recipe, which features asparagus as a key ingredient. "It doesn't have to be Friday night to make Roast Chicken with Spring Vegetables! It's the perfect one-pan dinner," she wrote in the caption. "Put the chicken, vegetables, and herbs in the oven and add the asparagus for the last 10 minutes. Dinner couldn't be easier than that! "