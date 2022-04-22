Costco Fans Are Pumped For The Return Of Its Almond Poppyseed Muffins

Muffins have gotten a bit of a bad rep for being the inferior version of cupcakes (even though the two are wildly different). But even if you are pro-frosting, you have to admit that muffins can still hold their own in the pastry world. They can take on a variety of flavors like blueberry and chocolate chip, and can be turned into a savory treat as well, all of which pair great with your morning coffee or tea. Muffins are also fairly easy to make, with some packaged mixes simply requiring the addition of milk or water before being thrown in the oven. However, if baking isn't quite your strong suit, you can turn to your local Costco to get your muffin fix without the fuss.

The grocer's muffins are often touted as one of the stars of the big-box retailer's bakery and now, a fan-favorite flavor has made its way back into select Costco stores. The chain is once again selling almond poppyseed muffins, which Instagram user @costcohotfinds spotted earlier this week in their local Costco store.

Taking to their page on April 21, the Instagrammer shared a video alerting followers of the returning muffin flavor, which is sold in six-count containers that are priced at 2 for $8.99. They also shared how they eat their almond poppyseed muffins — air fried and slathered in honey butter — making many shoppers excited to grab a box for themselves.