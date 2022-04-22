Chick-Fil-A Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Spicy Menu Item
When morning rolls around, many people may prefer to stick strictly to either sweet or savory breakfast foods. But believe it or not, there are actually a few eaters out there that prefer to start their day by blasting their tastebuds with the sweet heat of hot peppers. And while you might cringe at the thought of ingesting something fiery hot first thing in the morning, it turns out that there are actually a few benefits to going the spicy route at breakfast time. As The Beet notes, foods containing capsaicin — a.k.a. the chemical that gives food its spicy flair — can help increase metabolism and reduce blood glucose levels, which definitely seem like benefits worth seeking in the morning.
Sites like Allrecipes offer a number of recipes for dishes that can add some spice to your first meal of the day, but if you happen to be grabbing breaky on the go, the pickings are a bit slim. Fortunately, Chew Boom reports that Chick-fil-A is about to make it easier to get your hands on a breakfast sandwich with a kick by bringing back its beloved Spicy Chicken Biscuit to select locations. Here's when you can get yours.
Fans can get a Spicy Chicken Biscuit starting next week
Spicy breakfast lovers may want to mark April 25 on their calendars, as that's when Chick-fil-A's fan-favorite Spicy Chicken Biscuit will finally be making its long-awaited return, Chew Boom reports. Featuring a breakfast-sized cut of the chain's famous chicken "seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, freshly-breaded, [and] pressure-cooked in 100% refined peanut oil," the buttermilk biscuit-based sammy was a staple on the restaurant's morning menu until 2016 when it was sadly discontinued at nearly all CFA locations.
Now, six years later, the chain appears to have listened to the ever-growing number of customers who have been calling for the fiery morning meal's return. The company announced earlier this week that it would be re-introducing Spicy Chicken Biscuits to the menu at 1,304 of its locations nationwide, much to the delight of Chick-fil-A lovers around the country. "Spicy chicken biscuit coming back to Chick-fil-A I'm hype," one person tweeted after hearing the news. "I will definitely be enjoying every bit of it on Monday," another fan wrote on Twitter.
While 1,304 is certainly a large number, Scrapehero reports that Chick-fil-A has a total of 2,790 locations across the country, meaning that the Spicy Chicken Biscuit will still be absent at more than half of the brand's restaurants. To find out which side of the coin your area's Chick-fil-A's fall on, you can head to the eatery's mobile app or visit your local CFA.