30% Want Chick-Fil-A To Bring Back This Discontinued Menu Item

While Chick-fil-A has its core menu items — chicken nuggets, waffle fries, and the OG chicken sandwich — the fast-food chain has also seen a rotating cast of specialty treats come and go over the years. There were savory picks like the chicken salad sandwich, the carrot and raisin salad, and coleslaw. Then there were desserts like the banana pudding milkshake, a brownie with nuts, and the cheesecake, the latter of which even had its own Facebook page at one point petitioning to add it to the menu again.

Given Chick-fil-A's large fanbase, it's not surprising that not everyone was happy when certain items were permanently scratched from the menu. People have protested the loss of some of their favorite foods on Reddit, begging Chick-fil-A to bring them back.

To find out which discontinued Chick-fil-A menu item is the most missed, Mashed polled nearly 600 people across the United States. While some people long for the return of the Asian salad and others are craving Chick-fil-A oatmeal, there was one food that nearly a third of respondents wish would come back.