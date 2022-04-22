The Surprising Reason Guests At One Wedding Got Sick From The Food

According to The New York Times, the guests at a Florida wedding that occurred on February 19 began to feel nauseous and "strange" shortly after consuming the reception's bread, olive oil dip, and Caesar salad.

Wedding guest Miranda Cady reportedly realized she was stoned and asked both the bride and the caterer if they had laced the food with cannabis. Both admitted it to her. The bride and caterer went on to be charged with violating anti-tampering laws, negligence, and "the delivery of marijuana." The groom was not arrested, as the affidavit explained that "[he stared back] "with a blank expression for a few moments before stuttering through a 'no'" when asked about the presence of THC in the food. However, in the incident report, the bride also denied drugging the food, per WESH.

As time went on, the woozy wedding turned to chaos. The BBC describes how one guest grew convinced that her family was hiding her son-in-law's death from her. Others were sent to hospital, where tests showed they had consumed THC. "I thought I was having a heart attack. My heart was racing and before I went to bed that night, I actually slept in my car right on-site," Cady told WESH.