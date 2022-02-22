Why Customers Think A Las Vegas Restaurant Fed Them THC

Secret of Siam is a Thai restaurant that opened in Las Vegas in 2019. It managed to survive the travails that the coronavirus pandemic wrought on the restaurant industry. However, in recent weeks, strange things have been happening. On January 31, someone reported symptoms after eating at Secret of Siam. Weeks later, on February 10, a health inspection rated the restaurant with an "A." Yet, the day after, more sicknesses came to light.

Samantha Diaz, who has been a longtime happy patron, told WRAL, "I was like melting into my chair and I got all disoriented and heavy." Another customer, Gera Wade, recalled to the Las Vegas Review Journal, "I was so confused and slurring my words, so my roommates called an ambulance." When they arrived at the hospital, they saw others displaying a similar set of symptoms. Jennifer Kay Colacion, another customer, explained that she too went to hospital and tested positive for THC, which is the psychoactive chemical found in marijuana.

Since the news broke, others have been flooding the restaurant's Yelp page with reported stories of their own potential drugging — or possibly jumping on the bandwagon of people preemptively chastising the restaurant. Of course, any charge that a restaurant has laced its food with weed without their customers' consent is going to be investigated.