José Andrés And WCK Have Orthodox Easter Plans For The People Of Ukraine

April 17 marked one of two Easter Sundays that are celebrated in different parts of the world, including Ukraine. Orthodox Easter, observed by eastern Orthodox Christians, falls on April 24 this year (via NBC News). Though the Russian government reportedly opposed calls for an Easter ceasefire, there is a determination to celebrate the weekend, which is meant to be a joyful one for the religious calendar. In the words of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Bohdan Luka, Easter "stands for the hope that everything will turn out all right after all, even if everything looks hopeless," per Deutsche Welle.

World Central Kitchen (WCK), which has been at the forefront of humanitarian activities since fighting broke out, appears to be determined to make the season a good one for the Ukrainians who have remained in the war-torn country. José Andrés, who has been assisting Ukrainians for several weeks now, took to Twitter to share a preview of WCK's Easter baskets, which contained festive bread and Easter eggs. He also shared the caption, "Easter is Sunday in Ukraine! Today our partners started delivering Easter kits to refugees. It is so important to maintain traditions... giving hope that there are still bright moments after 60 days of war. This is Lviv...but we will have presents all over Ukraine!"