World Central Kitchen Was Hit By A Russian Airstrike. Here's What We Know So Far

"Right here is the kitchen area," Nate Mook of World Central Kitchen said in a video he posted to Twitter on April 16, pointing to a shelled building behind him. He explained that the night before, a Russian missile had struck the area surrounding Yaposhka, a restaurant in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv that had partnered with World Central Kitchen to feed civilians. Several kitchen volunteers were wounded, and at least two others were killed in the attack, reports The New York Times.

One Twitter user asked Mook if the nonprofit had been targeted by Russian forces specifically, but chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés stepped in to dismiss the idea. "We are in sooo many places that chances % are just higher....that's all," he explained, referring to the organization's several kitchen sites in Ukraine and neighboring countries. Additionally, as The Guardian reported at the end of March, Kharkiv had already earned the designation of being the second most shelled city in Ukraine after Mariupol. In another tweet, Andrés seemed to confirm that World Central Kitchen would continue its activities in Ukraine despite the casualties but added, "Russian attacks must stop against civilian buildings and markets and churches and schools etc."