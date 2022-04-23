Buddy Valastro Hilariously Pranked Instagram With A Popeyes Chicken Cake

As the Instagram video continues, the camera pans over to Valastro who makes it look like he's actually piecing together a chicken sandwich. Valastro adds some spice and flour to the breading mixture, advising viewers to add, "Whatever seasonings you like, baby!" He then looks to lift a piece of fried chicken from a vat of sizzling oil, describing the end result as "nice and crispy." He and guest chef Nick DiGiovanni then describe how the sandwich is put together with the bun, chicken, pickles and mayo. But when the two come back into the frame to bite into their sandwiches they've made, DiGiovanni spits his out as Valastro exclaims, "Oh look it's cake!"

It's almost too hard to watch, as the sandwich looks so realistic — that is, until the young chef crumbles it all with his hands. DiGiovanni drops an expletive as he wonders out loud how Valastro pulled off his master trick. As the star baker admitted, "It's fondant." It truly gets us every time!

Instagram loved the prank — the video has received more than 88,000 likes at the time of publication. And DiGiovanni wasn't the only one who was hoodwinked. One follower confessed, "Haha! Totally got me with the chicken sandwich!" And another shared, "Didn't see that coming." That Valastro is always keeping us on our toes!