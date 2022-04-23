The Surprising Reason Over 4,500 Pounds Of Beef Jerky Just Got Recalled

Snacks and love go hand-in-mouth. Snacks make us happy when our stomachs are grumpy and grumbling. For s certain subset of people, that happiness might have come from beef jerky. Thanks to fans like them, the year 2017 saw $1 billion in beef jerky sales (via FoodDive). If you have a penchant for purchasing this savory snack, then you may want to take note of a recent recall.

According to a report from the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Services, Tennessee Brown Bag, LLC recalled 4,590 pounds of beef jerky for a really surprising reason. Even though the packaging advertises that the meat treats were " cut from a single piece of100% USDA choice beef," more than 2 tons of jerky did not have a mark of USDA inspection. What exactly does that mean?

The USDA elaborates that jerky maker Tennessee Brown Bag, LLC, which works with Naked River Brewing Company, is not a "federally inspected establishment." Various websites – as well as sellers in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia – sold the snack straight to customers.