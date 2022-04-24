Costco Ranked Lower Than Walmart On This Consumer Survey

More than two years have passed since the United States first went into lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Obviously, since then, the transition stores were already making toward online accessibility has gone into hyperdrive. But now it's worth considering how well different brands have fared at navigating the transformation. As the headline might just have hinted, Walmart has proven more adept than Costco.

At least, that's the story presented by a recent GOBankingRates survey. In an article explaining their findings, GOBankingRates notes that 42% of Americans prefer Walmart for online shopping. Other stores considered were Target, which had a 31% preference; Costco, which only had a 9% preference; Ikea with 6%; Dollar General with 6%; Dollar Tree with 4%; and Five Below with 2%.

GOBankingRates credited the Walmart+ membership, the same day delivery, and the sheer variety of items Walmart offers for the relative success it found in the online shopping market. If the survey is anything to go by, Walmart has established itself as the physical retail chain with the best digital presence. That means there is one major competitor left for Walmart.