The Classic Cocktails Everyone Should Try Once, According To An Expert

James MacInnes may be the "Liquor Boss" at Klaw, a fine dining establishment in Miami that is "coming soon" as per the website (and as per MacInnes himself, who says it should open later this spring), but he has no objection to amateur mixologists attempting to create their own craft cocktails at home. As a matter of fact, he told Mashed he can't think of a single drink that you shouldn't try making at home, at least not if you have the necessary ingredients and the desire to make it. As MacInnes explains, "I think that experimenting at home is one of the best ways to learn anything."

The Liquor Boss does, however, have one recommendation to make: He says you should "invest in some quality tools," primarily a measuring device such as a 1-ounce or 2-ounce jigger. (Here's a tip for the jiggerless: one ounce = 2 tablespoons, 2 ounces = 4 tablespoons or ½ cup). He also recommends that you "do a little research comparing recipes before you dive in." As to what drinks you should start out with, he's got a few suggestions for these, as well.