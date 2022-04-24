The Classic Cocktails Everyone Should Try Once, According To An Expert
James MacInnes may be the "Liquor Boss" at Klaw, a fine dining establishment in Miami that is "coming soon" as per the website (and as per MacInnes himself, who says it should open later this spring), but he has no objection to amateur mixologists attempting to create their own craft cocktails at home. As a matter of fact, he told Mashed he can't think of a single drink that you shouldn't try making at home, at least not if you have the necessary ingredients and the desire to make it. As MacInnes explains, "I think that experimenting at home is one of the best ways to learn anything."
The Liquor Boss does, however, have one recommendation to make: He says you should "invest in some quality tools," primarily a measuring device such as a 1-ounce or 2-ounce jigger. (Here's a tip for the jiggerless: one ounce = 2 tablespoons, 2 ounces = 4 tablespoons or ½ cup). He also recommends that you "do a little research comparing recipes before you dive in." As to what drinks you should start out with, he's got a few suggestions for these, as well.
MacInnes recommends these 5 drinks
The first drink MacInnes mentions is one called a Clover Club. This, as it turns out, is a 19th -century drink made with gin, an egg white, lemon juice, and raspberry syrup – kind of a fruity pink version of a gin fizz. He also suggests you try the uber-trendy negroni, a bitter brew of gin, Campari, and negroni. Rounding out his trio of recommended gin drinks is the gin martini (stirred, not shaken).
Not a gin fan? Well, MacInnes still has two more classics on his shortlist that you might prefer. The pisco sour is made with the South American spirit from which it takes its name, with the other ingredients being an egg white, simple syrup, lime juice, and bitters. He also includes an iconic tiki drink invented by Tiki Daddy Trader Vic Bergeron: the one and only mai tai. Unlike some of tiki's more complicated cocktails, the mai tai isn't all that tricky to make. Instead of a mile-long list of ingredients, all you need to make it is orgeat, lime juice, orange curacao, and both light and dark rums.