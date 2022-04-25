Häagen-Dazs Unveils Its New Summer Collection Inspired By Street Foods - Exclusive Interview

Are there any other details that you wanted to share about the City Sweets collection [...]?

Yeah. One thing I should have mentioned and would be nice is to talk about with our new City Sweets collection, we partnered with one of our tastemakers from last year, her name's Jade Purple Brown, to do some of the iconic packaging that you see on the lineup. The reason why that's so exciting is that we launched last year with our new brand purpose about elevating tastemakers and giving them opportunities to have their voices heard. It was really exciting.

We worked with Jade last year and we said, we'd love to have her do the design for this new City Sweets collection. She's an artist based in Brooklyn, and it was really great to be able to partner with her and to showcase a little bit about commitment that we have to our brand purpose. It was great because Jade came to the event last night and she's so thrilled and it's really great to showcase her work alongside with others that we get to partner with.

How do you go about choosing who's the "face" of the line? Is there any criteria that you go through to do that?

We work with a number of different tastemakers, so we don't have just one person. We are working with Leslie Grace, we have Jade, we have a number of other incredible partners. When we think about that, we are looking for talent. People who really embrace this idea of "That's Daz," which is our campaign, which is this idea of celebrating who you are authentically ... luxury is for everyone and tastemakers are the ones who are defining the new way to express themselves.

That goes back to our roots as a brand with our original tastemakers, as we call it, with Reuben and Rose Mattus, they were from Brooklyn. They said, "We want to change the world of ice cream," and they invented Häagen-Dazs and they've really done that. We're excited to find other tastemakers to come and tell their own story, bring that next generation of tastemakers forward. We don't have just one, we have many, and that's part of the mission about being luxury for everyone for "That's Daz," so that's the criteria, in a way.

Head to Häagen-Dazs' website to learn more about its products and the new City Sweets Ice Cream Collection.